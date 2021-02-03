ABS-CBN appoints new COO of ABS-CBN Global

Aldrin Cerrado, file photo

MANILA - ABS-CBN Corp has appointed Aldrin M. Cerrado as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of ABS-CBN Global, the company’s worldwide content development and distribution subsidiary.

Cerrado succeeds Oliva “Chinky” de Jesus who decided to retire from the company effective Jan. 31 this year, ABS-CBN said.

Prior to his appointment as ABS-CBN Global’s COO, Cerrado also served as its Chief Finance Officer as well as CFO and Chief Compliance Officer of ABS-CBN Corp.

In 2016, Cerrado bagged the Outstanding Certified Public Accountant award during the 71st Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants Annual National Convention.

ABS-CBN Global provides products and services that enable Filipinos overseas to connect and nurture relationships with the Philippines and Filipinos worldwide.

Its flagship brand is TFC, or The Filipino Channel, which distributes ABS-CBN content to Filipinos around the world. TFC programs are also available online through the iWantTFC service.

