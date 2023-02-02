Sony hikes annual net profit forecast as weak yen boosts gaming

The Sony Group Corp. headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, 10 May 2022. Kimimasa Mayama, EPA-EFE/File

TOKYO — Sony upgraded its annual profit forecast on Thursday, saying the weak yen should boost gaming earnings, as it logged a 5 percent jump in net profit for the April-December period.

The Japanese electronics and entertainment giant now expects net profit of 870 billion yen in the 2022-23 financial year, up from the previous estimate of 840 billion yen.



RELATED VIDEO: