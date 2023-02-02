Home > Business Sony hikes annual net profit forecast as weak yen boosts gaming Agence France-Presse Posted at Feb 02 2023 02:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The Sony Group Corp. headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, 10 May 2022. Kimimasa Mayama, EPA-EFE/File TOKYO — Sony upgraded its annual profit forecast on Thursday, saying the weak yen should boost gaming earnings, as it logged a 5 percent jump in net profit for the April-December period. The Japanese electronics and entertainment giant now expects net profit of 870 billion yen in the 2022-23 financial year, up from the previous estimate of 840 billion yen. Sony hikes net profit forecast as weak yen boosts business Sony launches PC gaming gear, expanding beyond PlayStation Sony logs record full-year sales, net profit dips RELATED VIDEO: Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC Top, ANC promo, gaming Read More: Sony Sony net income yen Japan gaming Sony profits sales /business/02/02/23/ntc-says-working-with-starlink-to-expedite-rollout/entertainment/02/02/23/seth-fedelin-irked-by-accusations-hes-copying-daniel-padilla/news/02/02/23/pnp-chief-hindi-na-iimbestigahan-sa-droga-abalos/entertainment/02/02/23/look-moira-sports-new-hairdo-ahead-of-concert/news/02/02/23/doh-to-prioritize-vulnerable-groups-in-bivalent-jabs