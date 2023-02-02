MANILA — The Department of Energy on Thursday said there would be no red or yellow alert during the Malampaya Natural Gas Facility maintenance shutdown.

Malampaya is scheduled to conduct maintenance from Feb. 4 to Feb. 18, the DOE said.

Even without the Ilijan plant and some Lopez-owned power facilities, there will be enough power supply, DOE Undersecretary Wimpy Fuentebella said.

However, since some plants will run on more expensive liquid fuels, Fuentebella said there might be some increase in the generation component in the next billing month of March.

For summer, Fuentebella also reported a better forecast with only 1 week of yellow alerts, a huge improvement from the last DOE estimate where officials revealed that 7 months out of 12 for the year would encounter yellow alerts or thinning electricity reserve.

