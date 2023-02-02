The Philippine General Hospital in Manila. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) board has approved some P6-billion worth of public- private partnership project that aims to establish a dedicated cancer hospital at UP-Philippine General Hospital, Malacañang said Thursday.

This is considered the first PPP project under President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. The Presidential Communications Office said the cancer center will be located within the UP-PGH Manila campus. It has a lot area of 3,000 square meters.

The building will have 300 beds (150 charity beds for the UP-PGH area and 150 private beds for private area) and will have 15-20 floors. It will also have 1,000 square meter of commercial space.

"The hospital will provide a full range of cancer treatments, including radio oncology (radiotherapy), imaging, medical oncology, and support for the UP-PGH’s teaching and research activities," the statement read.

HOW THIS WILL HAPPEN

Malacañang said the project will solicit from the public through a bid and through a build-operate-transfer (BOT) scheme.

The BOT is an agreement that permits a private entity to finance and build the project in a fixed term. "After that period, the project is returned to the public entity that originally granted the concession," read the statement.

The communications office noted that UP-PGH's private partner will "design, engineer, construct, and commission" the project. The private partner will also be tasked to replace medical and non-medical equipment.

"I will also maintain all non-clinical services for the entire hospital building, operate relevant commercial activities, provide clinical services to private-paying patients in the private area, and assume all associated costs of clinical manpower, drugs, and consumables."

UP-PGH is the largest COVID referral center in Metro Manila.