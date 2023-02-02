Officials of the DOTr and the ADB sign the Transaction Advisory Services Mandate. Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The Asian Development Bank and the Department of Transportation on Thursday formally signed the Transaction Advisory Services Mandate for the various public-private partnership projects in the transportation sector.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said ADB would be their partner, consultant and adviser to help iron out the terms of reference for the projects, including the privatization of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, North-South Commuter Railway and the Metro Manila Subway.

"They will help us develop terms of reference for the privatization of the operations and maintenance of Manila International Airport and also for the North-South Commuter Railway, as well as the Metro Manila Subway project," said Bautista.

Regional airports such as those in Bacolod, Iloilo, Laguindingan, Bohol, among many others, are also included. Some interested groups have already submitted their revised bids, while others asked for more time, revealed the DOTr chief.

DOTr Undersecretary TJ Batan said the help of ADB is needed to follow the international model of doing things in such big projects.

"To get the best operator that we can, we have to make sure the terms of reference natin maganda, yung structure ng project natin is international standards," Batan said.

The ADB said the partnership would improve transportation in the country and lessen traffic as well

"Harness the power of the private sector's efficiency and managing infrastructure projects and delivering safe, affordable infrastructure services for all people of the Philippines," said F. Cleo Kawawaki, Head of ADB's Office of Public-Private Partnership.

