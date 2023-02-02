Bangko Sentral warns public vs fake P150 bill design

MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Thursday said it has not released a P150 banknote featuring Dr. Jose Rizal.

"Images of the said banknote circulating on social media are fictitious," the central bank said in a statement.

The BSP urged the public to check the legitimacy of the information found on social media and other channels regarding banknotes and coins.

To verify, consumers can visit the Notes and Coins section of the BSP's website, it said.



The public can also report persons involved in the manufacture and/or distribution of counterfeit Philippine currency to the SP Payments and Currency Investigation Group at email address pcig@bsp.gov.ph or through telephone numbers +63-2-8988-4833 and +63-2-8926-5092.

The BSP earlier released limited edition P150 coins in honor of the 150th year of the martyrdom of Catholic priests Mariano Gomez, Jose Burgos, and Jacinto Zamora or Gomburza.

