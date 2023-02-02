ADB backs supply chain financing for small, medium enterprises

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - The Asian Development Bank on Thursday said supporting supply chain financing for SMEs could boost job creation and development for the entire industry.

There is a "huge financing gap" that obscures the optimization of trade gains, especially with smaller firms that are farther down in the supply chain, ADB Head of Trade and Supply Chain Finance Program Steven Beck told ANC.

"The past few decades, there is an enormous impact that international trade and supply chains have had on development in Asia and the alleviation of a lot of poverty in the region. But we're not going to be able to maximize the gains from trade and supply chains in development if we aren't able to fully include SMEs in that whole process," Beck said.

"A study showed a $1.7-trillion gap years ago. We're estimating that that's increased to over $2 trillion globally, with of course small and medium sized businesses being the most underserved, especially those that are led by women," he said.

Supply chain finance is a new innovation that takes a different approach in assessing and providing support to SME, which looks where the firms are in the supply chain, he said.

He said the bank had also made a study on "deep tier supply chain finance" to stretch financing farther into the supply chain and "provide much more support to the smaller companies."

This also has the potential to address resiliency concerns, especially during crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic, Becks said.