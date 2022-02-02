Sony hikes annual profit forecast to $7.4 billion
Agence France-Presse
Posted at Feb 02 2022 03:55 PM
TOKYO - Sony upgraded its full-year net profit forecast again on Wednesday, saying it expects strong results in the cinema, gaming and electronic products sectors.
The Japanese tech giant now projects a net profit of 860 billion yen ($7.4 billion) for the fiscal year to March 2022, up from its earlier estimate of 730 billion yen.
More details to follow.
