The logo of Sony Interactive Entertainment is seen in Tokyo, Japan May 23, 2018. Toru Hanai, Reuters/File Photo



TOKYO - Sony upgraded its full-year net profit forecast again on Wednesday, saying it expects strong results in the cinema, gaming and electronic products sectors.

The Japanese tech giant now projects a net profit of 860 billion yen ($7.4 billion) for the fiscal year to March 2022, up from its earlier estimate of 730 billion yen.

More details to follow.

