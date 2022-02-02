Home  >  Business

Sony hikes annual profit forecast to $7.4 billion

Agence France-Presse

Posted at Feb 02 2022 03:55 PM

The logo of Sony Interactive Entertainment is seen in Tokyo, Japan May 23, 2018. Toru Hanai, Reuters/File Photo
TOKYO - Sony upgraded its full-year net profit forecast again on Wednesday, saying it expects strong results in the cinema, gaming and electronic products sectors.

The Japanese tech giant now projects a net profit of 860 billion yen ($7.4 billion) for the fiscal year to March 2022, up from its earlier estimate of 730 billion yen.

More details to follow.

