MANILA - The provincial government of Cavite on Wednesday loosened restrictions on mall operations under Alert Level 2.

Malls are allowed to open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. with a maximum of 50 percent indoor capacity for fully vaccinated individuals and those below 18 years of age, even if they are still unvaccinated, the office of the governor said in an Executive Order.

Outdoor venue capacity was set at 70 percent "provided that all their workers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19" and with minimum health protocols employed, the EO said.

The same cap is imposed for restaurants, kiosks, commissaries, and eateries, the order said.

However, only the establishments allowed by the IATF to operate will be allowed to open inside the malls under Alert Level 2.

Minors were previously not allowed to in leisure establishments.

Meanwhile, malls are urged to prioritize entry if frontline workers.

"The above rules shall be without prejudice to the implementation of other measures imposed by mall operators and the Department of Trade and Industry and other relevant government agencies," the EO said.

The order takes effect on Feb. 1 and will be maintained until Cavite remains in Alert Level 2.

Malls were among the hardest hit by COVID-19 mobility restrictions set in the beginning of the pandemic, which had drastically reduced foot traffic.

Malls in the province were previously ordered shut by Provincial Governor Jonvic Remulla for failure to observe social distancing.

