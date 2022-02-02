MANILA - AC Energy Corp on Wednesday said its unit would acquire 49 percent interest in Thailand's renewable energy developer and investor.

AC Energy's AC Energy Vietnam Investments Pte Ltd signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 49 percent interest of Solar NT owned by SUPER HK, the company told the stock exchange.

Super operates solar facilities in Vietnam, among others.

The transaction will be through a secondary shares acquisition for a total of $165 million, AC Energy said.

Once the deal is completed, the strategic partnership between the 2 companies will pave the way for the expansion of their renewable footprints in Vietnam as well as in exploring other Southeast Asian markets, it added.

"SUPER has accomplished a lot in Vietnam and we wish to support its solar expansion in Vietnam and beyond through our partnership. This will help accelerate ACEN's aggressive renewables expansion across the region," AC Energy president and CEP Eric Francia said.

Post-restructuting, Solar NT will own and operate 9 solar power plants across Vietnam with a total capacity of approximately 837 megawatts, AC Energy said.

