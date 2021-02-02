Hontiveros: Economy wouldn’t be sinking, if gov’t set its priorities straight

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Tuesday said the administration should set its priorities straight if it hopes to get an ailing national economy back on its feet.

Hontiveros was reacting to President Rodrigo Duterte's statement that the country has been losing P2 billion a day because of the pandemic.

"Kung lumulubog na, hindi ba’t dapat abutan na ng life vest para iligtas? Pare-parehong bagsak ang ekonomiya ng ibang mga bansa, pero Pilipinas ang makakaranas ng pinakamahabang kalbaryo," Hontiveros said in a statement.

"Huwag naman sanang hayaang umabot pa sa ‘Abandon Ship’."

(Don't we need a life vest if it's sinking already? A lot of economies are struggling, but the Philippines have had to endure the longest. Let's not wait until we come to the point that we have to abandon ship.)

Hontiveros said the national economy should not be in its current state if steps had been taken to stabilize it in the first place.

The Philippines was hit by a 9.5-percent GDP contraction in 2020, the country's worst performance since World War 2.

"Hindi dapat ganito kadami ang nawalan ng trabaho kung binigyang-prayoridad ang health budget na lulutas sa pangunahing problema na kinakaharap ng bansa, ang pandemya," Hontiveros said.

(We shouldn't have lost this many jobs if the health budget had been made a priority. That would've solved our country's biggest problem -- the pandemic.)

"Hindi dapat ganito katindi ang pagbagsak ng ekonomiya kung nakinig sa mga panawagang gastusan ang programa sa agrikultura, hospital expansion, digital transformation at connectivity."

(Our economy shouldn't have sunk this low if the administration had listened to calls to strengthen our programs in agriculture, hospital expansion, digital transformation, and connectivity.)

In an aired public briefing on Monday, Duterte said: “Araw-araw, we are losing P2 billion na pera na para sana iyon sa tao. The workers, the Filipino workers would have earned that money kung ang ekonomiya natin gumagalaw.”

(Every day, we are losing P2 billion, which should have been for the people. The workers, the Filipino workers would have earned that money if our economy was running.)

“We are sinking deeper and deeper,” he added.

Duterte said the Philippine economy was in “bad shape,” but he reasoned that other countries are also suffering economically.

The President assured his administration is doing its best “to keep us afloat.”