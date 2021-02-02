Agri dept to help in hog shipments to Metro Manila

Beef, pork, and chicken are sold at Nepa-Q Mart in Quezon City on January 21, 2021, amid rising prices of basic goods. Labor groups called on the government to urgently raise the minimum wage amid the rising prices during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Agriculture (DA) said Tuesday it will shoulder transport costs and provide logistics for hog shipments to Metro Manila in 60 days, while the price cap for pork and chicken is in effect.

"Nagbigay po ng instruction si Secretary [William] Dar kanina, na magbibigay ng ayuda ang department through our regional field offices yung mga transportation cost para pagdating dito sa Metro Manila, tayo na mag a-ako ng transportation mula sa Visayas at Mindanao, patungo Metro Manila," Agriculture Assistant Secretary (Asec) Noel Reyes said during a virtual briefer.

(Through regional field offices, DA will shoulder the transportation cost of traders for shipments from Visayas and Mindanao to Metro Manila.)

Agriculture Assistant Secretary Kristine Evangelista said in the same briefer that DA will provide trucks to transport hogs from Region 10 to the National Capital Region (NCR).

Sea freight vessels of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) will also ship hogs from Visayas and Mindanao to the NCR, she added.

"We will have transport support [for our traders during] these 60 days while we are on price ceiling. This is to help reduce the cost of pork, while also trying to address other costs faced by our hog raisers," Evangelista said.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday signed Executive Order 124, which puts price ceilings on pork and chicken in Metro Manila markets.

Under the EO, there will be a price cap of P270 per kilo for kasim or pigue, P300 per kilo for liempo, and P160 per kilo for dressed chicken.

Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (SINAG) earlier said a large part of Metro Manila and Luzon's pork stock and supply comes from the Visayas and General Santos City after Luzon lost some 70 percent of its hogs.

Evangelista is expecting the hog industry to "self correct" within 60 days, after providing transport support and initiatives to "strengthen biosecurity" measures of hog raisers.

Other than transport support, there are 3 other "whole-of-nation" measures of the DA to address pork supply and price increases, Reyes said, which include:

support for increased hog production in areas without African swine fever

encourage consumers to buy other protein sources such as chicken, fish, egg and legumes,

allow pork imports

RELATED VIDEO