

MANILA -- The House Committee on Agriculture is studying 2 similar proposals creating a research center for onions as the country continues to deal with the high cost of the produce.

Nueva Ecija Rep. Mikaela Suansing authored House Bill 1379 which creates the Philippine Onion Research Institute while Nueva Ecija Rep. Risa Vergara authored House Bill 3110 which seeks to develop the onion industry, establish, the Philippine Onion Research and Development Center, and declare the Municipality of Bongabon in the Province of Nueva Ecija as the Onion Capital of the Philippines.

The panel created a technical working group to further study the proposals after the initial committee hearing this morning.

"There is a need to invest in our country's onion industry as evidenced by our erratic and declining onion self-sufficiency," Suansing said in her sponsorship speech.

Suansing said onion self-sufficiency declined from 107 percent in 2011 to only 68 percent in 2021, citing figures from the Bureau of Plant Industry.

Suansing attributes the decline to lack of government support for the sector, lack of research and development for technologies. This, she said, leads farmers to plant only once a year.

"Sa mga nakaraang taon talagang nakikita natin na nahihirapan na ang ating mga magsisibuyas. Sa kasalukuyan ang produksyon ng sibuyas sa Nueva Ecija ay nanganganib dahil sa importasyon, smuggling, hoarding, paglitaw ng peste at pagbabagubago ng klima," Vergara said in her own sponsorship speech.

Vergara said one specific threat is army worm infestation.

"Ayon sa Province Agricultural Office, mayroong humigit kumulang 300,000 ektarya ng mga sibuyas na apektado nitong peste na nagreresulta sa kapansin pansing pagbaba ng produksyon ng pananim ng sibuyas sa aming distrito," Vergara said.

Vergara also decried the lack of government support.

Mayor Ricardo Padilla of Bongabon, Nueva Ecija blamed the high cost of production.

Padilla hopes research can be done about tapping irrigation from Pantabangan Dam for onion production. He also suggests that government look into buying the onion produce of farmers so government can distribute in the market to avoid smuggling and control importation.



