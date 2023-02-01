MBC backs remote work setup for other ecozone locators

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Makati Business Club said Wednesday they would ask Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno if it is possible to extend the hybrid work arrangement given to the BPO sector to other ecozone locators.

The MBC is conducting meetings with several cabinet members, with the Finance Chief coming up.

“One of the things we’d like to ask Sec. Diokno is whether that accommodation could be extended to other industries that are also locators in PEZA zones not just BPOs. For example, the semiconductor industry, a lot of their workers have a specific or specialized skill,” Makati Business Club Executive Director Francisco Alcuaz Jr told ANC.

“A lot of workers, easily 30 percent work at the office and we want to make sure they keep working for those companies even if they’re working from home,” he added.

The government has approved the move of BPO locators to the Bureau of Investments from ecozones to allow hybrid work arrangements while keeping their incentives.