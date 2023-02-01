The Globe team aboard NTT WE Marine’s cable ship Subaru, which will land and lay cables in nine remaining segments of the Philippine Domestic Submarine Cable Network (PDSCN) project, as the partnership kicked off on January 20. Handout

MANILA - Globe Telecom, along with partners Eastern Communications and InfiniVan Inc, commissioned NTT World Engineering Marine Corp of Japan for the last leg of the $150-million Philippine Domestic Submarine Cable Network (PDSCN) project, the company said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Globe said NTT WE Marine will land and lay cables in the project's 9 remaining segments covering 13 sites until April this year through cable ship Subaru.

In 2021, PDSCN tapped state-of-the-art ship Cable Infinity from Japanese vendor Kukosai Cable Ship Co Ltd to connect 15 segments across the country via fiber, it said.

"With the final phase of the PDSCN in motion, we are excited to take a major step towards our goal of nation-building through digitalization. We are committed to completing the project to provide a #1stWorldNetwork by bringing fast and reliable connectivity to every corner of the Philippines," said Globe Group President and CEO Ernest Cu.

"This is a crucial step towards bridging the digital divide and providing equitable and reliable connectivity, which is essential for the economic and social development of our country,” Cu added.

PDSCN covers a total cable distance of 2,500 kilometers, which aims to bring fiber connectivity to previously unserved and underserved areas.

