MANILA - AirAsia Philippines said on Wednesday it has opened its Manila to Tokyo via the Narita route in time for February festivities in Japan.

The maiden flight left the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 at 4:15 a.m. and arrived at the Narita International Airport at 9:45 a.m. (Japan standard time). Return flight landed at NAIA T3 at 2:55 p.m. local time, the airline said.

Flights to Tokyo via Narita are operated daily, AirAsia said.

“Our maiden flight to Tokyo is just one of the many regional destinations we plan to open this first quarter of the year as we aim to fully restore our international capacity in coming months. Our commitment has always been about empowering Filipinos by providing them with best value deals to fulfill their travel goals," AirAsia Philippines Chief Executive Officer Ricky Isla said.

AirAsia said it is also offering a P22 one-way-base fare to Tokyo as part of its 2.2 Red Hot Sale.

Other international destinations on sale include Osaka, Taipei, Hong Kong, Bali, Kaohsiung, and Caticlan, Tagbilaran, Bacolod, Cagayan, and Iloilo for domestic routes, it added.

Booking for the sale is until Feb. 5 while the travel period is until Oct. 11, 2023, AirAsia said.

AirAsia said it also introduced its biggest baggage offering at 60 kilograms. From P1,280 for domestic and P2,760 for international, guests may now check-in as much baggage as they want as long as it is within the weight limit.

RELATED VIDEO: