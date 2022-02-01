MANILA - Mega Sardines, which had seen a significant surge in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, is aggressively expanding using gains it acquired in the past few years, an official said Tuesday.

Its state-of-the art manufacturing plant in Sto. Tomas, Batangas, which is seen to increase its daily capacity, is set to launch in June, Mega Sardines chief growth and development officer Marvin Tiu Lim told ANC.

With an increased fishing fleet size and its 2 plants, the company's daily canning capacity today is "upwards" of 2.5 million, Lim said.

“We have to make sure that everyone, while they couldn’t move, they stay at home, we have to make sure that they get their 'ayuda,'" Lim said.

"Our commitment is here first in the Philippines, we have to make sure that food security is addressed, we have to make sure that our products are widely available, nutritious, affordable and the quality is up to global standards," he added.

The company also plans to hire 1,000 to 1,500 more workers when the new plant opens, he said.

Innovating, professionalizing and "revolutionizing" the industry are part

of the efforts to prepare the firm for an eventual initial public offering (IPO) when market conditions and investing public are "willing to invest," Lim said.

“We also have plans of going 'IPO-able.' That doesn’t mean that we will take it public. But if we will be able to take it public, when we turn 50, we’re 46-47 years now...if it so happens, if the market conditions, we have good investors that are willing to invest with us, why not,” Lim said.

“My parents started it from nothing…we want to make sure to continue that legacy and continue to grow the business, continue to professionalize and continue to make good products for the Filipinos,” he added.

This year, the company is also looking at venturing in new categories that may or may not be seafoods, Lim said, without disclosing details.

Demand for canned goods, including sardines, surged at the beginning of the pandemic, as Filipinos stock up their shelves with goods that are not easily perishable.

Canned sardines is a staple in "ayuda" or care packs.