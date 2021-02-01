Home improvement retailer Mr. DIY eyes 200 branches this year, plus online store

Logo of MR. DIY. Handout

MANILA - MR. DIY, a home improvement retail brand from Malaysia, is eyeing to open 200 stores this year in the Philippines.

Since its first local outlet in October 2018, MR. DIY celebrated a milestone in its expansion in the country.

"We do have 115 stores in the Philippines, and we have around 1,300 stores across Asia -- in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Brunei, Cambodia, India, and in the Philippines... You can definitely look forward for more MR. DIY stores within the coming months and years here in the Philippines," Roselle Marisol Andaya, chief operating officer of MR. DIY in the Philippines, said during the event on Friday.

This goal, she said, is anchored on MR. DIY's vision to be the largest home improvement retailer in Asia -- offering imported and local products, sold at reasonable prices.

Mark Charles Salecina, MR. DIY marketing head, said in order to cope with the pandemic, the company is currently developing its online store, which will be launched "soon".

Even with the acceleration of online shopping, Salecina said shopping in physical stores and malls will remain as it is "a part of the Filipino culture" where families bond by shopping outside, together.

100 trees for La Mesa Watershed

Salecina said MR. DIY also partnered with ABS-CBN Foundation Inc. to sell eco-bags under the "Good Bag" campaign -- the proceeds of which WERE given to the foundation's Bantay Kalikasan Mother Nurture campaign for the planting of 100 trees in La Mesa Watershed last Jan. 8.

He added MR. DIY donated another P375,074 to ABS-CBN Foundation for the planting of 300 more trees to preserve the La Mesa Watershed.

