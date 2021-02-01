Fruitas secures 40 branch locations, says on track to meet 100 stores goal by 2021

Signage of a Fruitas kiosk. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Fruitas Holdings Inc on Monday said it has secured 40 branch locations for its community stores in a bid to reach its 100-store target this year from its existing 30 stores currently.

Fruitas said it opened its first two Soy & Bean community stores this year in Meycauayan, Bulacan and Salcedo Village in Makati on Jan. 21 and 29.

The next wave of community stores will cover more of Metro Manila and Cebu, and also include branches in Rizal, Pampanga, Cavite, and Aklan, Fruitas said.

Fruitas earlier said it is setting aside up to P270 million for capital spending for 2021, and is expected a P5-billion yearly revenue in 5 years.

Fruitas is expanding its community stores under the Babot’s Farm and Soy & Bean brands, as this is the company's "growth engine in the future," it earlier said.