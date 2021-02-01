Cebu Pacific limits baggage size; to charge to oversized bags

Passengers with luggage wait to board buses going to different provinces at the PITX in Parañaque on June 18, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Cebu Pacific announced on Monday it would limit the height of passenger baggage sizes to 39 inches.

Starting Feb. 1, anything beyond 39 inches is oversized and passenger will shoulder an P800 charge for domestic and P1,300 fee for international, Cebu Pacific said.

The bag size limit will ensure easier fitting in the conveyor belt and smoother operations, resulting in a faster and more convenient journey, it added.

The airline said examples of oversized baggage are music equipment, motorcycles, and televisions. Other information can be viewed here.

