AirAsia offers Buy 1, Take 1 flights as low as P622 for couples' Valentine's vacation

MANILA - AirAsia said on Monday that it is offering a Buy 1, Take 1 "Love is in the Fare" promo for domestic flights for couples in time for Valentine's Day.

The budget carrier said it is offering a one-way fare for two people, for as low as P622 to destinations such as Caticlan (Boracay), Bohol, Cebu, Iloilo, Zamboanga and many more.

"To avail the "Buy 1, Take 1" promo, one booking must be made for 2 guests with different names," the airline said.

Booking can be made from Feb. 1 to 7, while the travel period can stretch from Feb. 1 to Mar. 26 next year.

AirAsia said free unlimited rebooking is included in the package.

Before traveling, AirAsia encourages travelers to check travel guidelines and procedures under the new normal.

