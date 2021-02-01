Air charter operator INAEC gets international certification for best practices

MANILA - Air charter service operator INAEC Aviation Corporation said it successfully achieved its Stage 2 Certification for the International Standard for Business Aircraft Operations (IS-BAO).

The company, which operates a fleet of helicopters and planes for charter, said IS-BAO is a code of best aviation practices developed by the International Business Aviation Council aimed at ensuring professionalism, safety, and excellence among business aircraft operators.

"A Stage 2 Certification requires a thorough review of an operator’s SMS, organization, training, flight operations, maintenance, and emergency response processes, among others," INAEC said.

[https://news.abs-cbn.com/business/04/03/19/startup-offers-helicopter-ride-sharing-in-metro-manila ]

So far, INAEC said, it remains the sole Philippine commercial aviation operator to have garnered this distinction.

"This IS-BAO Stage 2 certification is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our people and proves, without a doubt, that safety is indeed our passion,” said INAEC President Benjamin “Jay” Lopez.

Besides air charter, INAEC also provides aircraft management, maintenance as well as aviation training services.

INAEC and ABS-CBN are both part of the Lopez Group of companies.

news.abs-cbn.com is the official news website of ABS-CBN Corp.