PH Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez, US-Philippine Society Co-Chair Ambassador John Negroponte hold press conference in Makati. Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Former US Ambassador to the Philippines John Negroponte on Tuesday said the United States is 'reinvigorating' its relations with Southeast Asia after years of neglect.

Negroponte, who is now co-chairman of the US-Philippines Society, told reporters at a press conference that the relationship between ASEAN and the US appears to have been neglected in recent years with the US not sending top officials to ASEAN meetings.

Negroponte said there is renewed interest in the region and the Philippines. Among the key signs are the visits of top US officials to the country in recent years and the upcoming trip of US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin this week.

"I would say reinvigorating importance the United States is attaching to its relationship with ASEAN countries in general. I think we can safely say relations between the United States and this part of the world, Southeast Asia, is on the uptick," said Negroponte.

Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez said the administration of US President Joe Biden launched last year the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework with the Philippines as one of the first countries to join.

"It's very clear the United States again gives a lot of importance to the ASEAN centrality. It's very important that relationship is being nurtured," said Romualdez.

The Philippine envoy also lauded the upcoming visit of US Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin to the Philippines this week - his second visit in 2 years.

Romualdez said the Visiting Forces Agreement, and Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement may be discussed.

"They will obviously discuss everything in relation to our Visiting Forces Agreement. Whatever agreement we had to expand it and maritime patrol has always been there," said Romualdez.

US-Philippines Society President Ambassador John Maisto said we should expect ties between the two nations to deepen.

"Southeast Asia is a dynamic region in the world and if you look at the map, the Philippines is an anchor in Southeast Asia on the Pacific side. This means that the US-Philippines relationship is absolutely key in a framework that has the name Indo Pacific," said Maisto.

Romualdez meanwhile clarified that the eyed US state visit of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. this year is still being arranged.

Romualdez earlier said the visit would be timed around the Summit for Democracy which might be held in June 2023. But last week, Marcos said he will take fewer foreign trips this year.

RELATED VIDEO: