MANILA - The Department of Budget and Management said on Tuesday it has allotted over P151 billion to fund social protection programs of the Department of Social Welfare and Development under the General Appropriations Act of 2023.

“The mandate of President Bongbong Marcos is clear— for the government to ensure that no Filipino will be left behind. Alam din po namin na ang mga social assistance programs na kagaya nito ay nagsisilbing sandalan ng mga kababayan nating lubos na nangangailangan. And for these, the DBM will exert its utmost to make sure that these programs are funded,” Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said.

Among the major social protection services funded are the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP), Supplementary Feeding Program (SFP), Protective Services for Individuals and Families in Difficult Circumstances (PSIFDC) and Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), the DBM said.

Allotments are as follows:

• SLP with P6.46 billion

• SFP with P5.2 billion

• PSIFDC P36.82 billion

• 4Ps with P102.61 billion

