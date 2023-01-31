Samsung says Q4 profits plunge 69 percent to 8 year low on demand slump
Posted at Jan 31 2023 09:24 AM
SEOUL - Samsung Electronics said Tuesday that its fourth-quarter operating profits plunged nearly 70 percent, its biggest such quarterly drop in more than eight years, as the global economic slowdown dealt a blow to electronics and chips sales.
The South Korean tech giant said operating profits for the October-December period slumped to 4.3 trillion won, a 69 percent drop from a year earlier.
More details to follow.
