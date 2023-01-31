A South Korean woman visits the Samsung Electronics gallery at the Samsung Electronics headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, 07 July 2022. Samsung Electronics Co. said its second-quarter operating profit, 14 trillion won (US$11 billion) for the April-June period, was up 11.38 percent from a year ago. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

SEOUL - Samsung Electronics said Tuesday that its fourth-quarter operating profits plunged nearly 70 percent, its biggest such quarterly drop in more than eight years, as the global economic slowdown dealt a blow to electronics and chips sales.

The South Korean tech giant said operating profits for the October-December period slumped to 4.3 trillion won, a 69 percent drop from a year earlier.

