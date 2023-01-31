Container vans stacked together are seen inside the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) compound in Manila on April 1, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA - Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Romualdez said on Tuesday he is pushing for the resumption of a special trade deal with the US that expired in 2020.

The GSP or Generalized System of Preferences allows duty-free entry of some Philippine products to the US.

"We have to restart the talks," said Romualdez, adding that the US is also pushing for the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework which would set the trade rules between the US and the whole region.

In the meantime, Romualdez revealed that many American companies are eyeing to invest or expand investments in the country.

US-listed SBA Communications, he said, is spending P11 billion to build towers in the Philippines for use of local telcos. Starlink is also rolling out its presence in the country, the envoy said.

Romualdez added there is also interest in the possible privatization of operations of some assets, possibly even Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

RELATED VIDEO: