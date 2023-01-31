Globe has successfully completed pilot deployments in Southeast Asia of the first multi-beam, multi-band lens antenna technology, which provides improved 4G/LTE and 5G mobile capacity and reduces coverage holes, especially in large gatherings.

MANILA - Globe Telecom said on Tuesday it has piloted a multi-beam, multi-band lens antenna technology which is the first in Southeast Asia.

In a statement, it said the new solution provides improved 4G/LTE and 5G mobile capacity that reduces coverage holes, especially in large gatherings.

The new solution was invented by MatSing Ltd and implemented by IBMS Technology Phils Corp, it said.

Globe said the lens antenna easily meets the capacity demands of data-heavy smartphone apps making it ideal for outdoor events, rural areas and densely populated areas such as stadiums, coliseums, rally events and symposia.

It also emits multiple beams cleanly with minimal radio frequency interference, deterring signal disruptions, it added.

The technology provides higher mobile download and upload data speed resulting in lag-free video streaming and gaming, high-quality video conferencing and delay-free messaging services even in peak hours and when there are large gatherings,

"Globe is always a pioneer in adopting new technologies for its customers. The lens antenna technology is another major milestone in Globe's efforts to provide Filipinos with reliable and high-quality mobile connectivity. We are thrilled with the results of the pilot deployment and are excited to continue working with MatSing to bring this innovation to our network on a larger scale," said Gerhard Tan, Head of Network Strategy and Technology Enablement at Globe.

Globe said it plans to deploy the solution in areas hosting major events in key sites within Visayas and Mindanao such as Guimaras, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Cebu, Iloilo, Antique, Aklan, Bohol, Capiz, Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, Zamboanga del Norte, North Cotabato, and Zamboanga del Sur.

