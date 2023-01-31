EssenceMediacom was formally launched today with a global client roster, which includes adidas, Bayer, Dell, Google, Mars, NBCUniversal, PlayStation, Procter & Gamble, The Coca-Cola Company and Uber.

Comprised of 10,000 people across 120 offices globally and led by Global CEO Nick Lawson, EssenceMediacom combines Essence’s performance, data, analytics and creative technology with MediaCom’s scaled multichannel audience planning and strategic media expertise, the company said.

The new company will be responsible for more than $21 billion in global media billings, it said.

"Everything will be underpinned by EMOS – EssenceMediacom’s Operating System. This modular suite of tools and data will connect the best of Essence, MediaCom and GroupM’s technology and make it available to EssenceMediacom’s teams and clients across the globe."

EssenceMediacom is part of GroupM, WPP’s media investment group.

The company said this gives it "access to the richest data, most robust benchmarks and most advanced capabilities in the market fueled by the company’s cross-channel performance division GroupM Nexus and Choreograph, GroupM’s industry-leading data and technology services provider."



EssenceMediacom APAC CEO Rupert McPetrie

In the Asia-Pacific region, EssenceMediacom APAC CEO Rupert McPetrie will lead more than 2,500 people across 29 offices in 16 markets in the region.

“This is a hugely exciting day for our people, our clients and our partners. With Essence and MediaCom joining forces, we have an extraordinary opportunity in front of us to deliver breakthrough thinking and work to drive growth for brands and businesses. In the fast-changing APAC region, which is also an important priority globally, we look forward to working together to continually push what’s possible in media, with category-defining innovations to create advantage for our clients in the new communications economy,” said McPetrie.

Nick Lawson, EssenceMediacom’s Global CEO, said the launch was "nine months in the making."

"What will underpin our groundbreaking agency is our people, and we will be steadfast in our commitment to provide an environment of continuous learning so they can grow and be the best they can be. Together, and with analytics, data and technology at our heart, I have no doubt we will deliver breakthroughs across our entire client base,” Lawson said.



Christian Juhl, Global CEO, GroupM said: “The fusion of Essence’s measurement and data-driven DNA with MediaCom’s scale and strategic expertise creates something truly unique in the marketplace. Alongside Mindshare, Wavemaker, and mSix&Partners, the launch of EssenceMediacom ensures we have the solutions and thinking to meet the needs of every brand and marketer seeking to grow their business in the new economy. I’m personally excited to see the way EssenceMediacom’s commitment to creating breakthroughs will change expectations for what’s possible in business, culture, and marketing and produce enormous value for our clients.”