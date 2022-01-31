MANILA - UnionBank of the Philippines on Monday said it posted a net income of P12.6 billion in 2021.

The total is 9 percent higher compared to the the previous year, it said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

Net revenues, meanwhile, is at "an all-time high" of P45.1 billion or 7 percent higher year-on-year, it said.

Its provisions for loan loss were at 31 percent or P5.8 billion, lower compared to the same period in 2020, as credit risks stabilized, UnionBank said.

Non-performing loan ratio for the year was at 5 percent, slight lower than 2020's 5.1 percent, it said.

Total deposits rose 8 percent to P570.5 billion driven by "record growth" of current account savings account (CASA) deposits which were at P341 billion, the bank said.

Total loans receivables were at P359.8 billion, higher by 6 percent compared to the previous year.

Customer accounts grew 2.5 million in 2021, with close to 1 million accounts coming from its "digital-only" account opening offering, its president and CEO Edwin Bautista said.

In late 2021, the company announced it would acquire the consumer banking business of CitiGroup in the Philippines.

"Together with our digital initiatives, our top priority in 2022 is the smooth transition and migration of Citi’s consumer banking business. We are committed to uphold Citi’s superior customer experience and provide a new home for all Citi employees in UnionBank,” Bautista said.

UnionBank's digital bank UnionDigital has also secured a digital banking license from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas in 2021.

The lender has also been actively working with authorities in the industry-wide crackdown of cyber crimes that saw an increase in the recent months.

