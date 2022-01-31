MANILA - SKY Fiber is launching its new set of subscription plans on February 1 to deliver on consumers’ need for inexpensive plans with reliable internet connection, the company said on Monday.

SKY Fiber said its new plans are:

Up to 50Mbps (P1,699/month),

Up to 100Mbps (P2,299/month),

Up to 150Mbps (P2,799/month),

The company said the new speeds are an upgrade over its previous offering of 40Mbps, 80Mbps, and 120Mbps.

It also offers a broadband and HD Cable TV subscription plan with speeds of up to 80Mbps (P2,499/month) and 150Mbps (P2,999/month).

The new plans also come with free WiFi Mesh units to evenly distribute the internet signal around the house.

“While we all continue to adapt to the new normal, we cannot deny the significance of having a good quality internet connection at home. As an internet service provider, SKY Fiber wants quality internet connection to be accessible to more Filipinos,” said James Dumlao, SKY’s head of Consumer Products Group, said.

SKY Fiber said its highest speed plan of up to 200Mbps (P3,499/month) is also available in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Baguio, Cebu, Dumaguete, Bacolod, Iloilo, Davao, GenSan, and Zamboanga.

For basic internet needs, SKY Fiber said it also still offers its 20Mbps plan at P999 per month, an Unli Broadband Plan of up to 30 Mbps (P1,299/month) and Unli Broadband + HD Cable TV Plan of up to 40Mbps (P1,699/month).

The company said interested clients can visit its website to apply for the new plans. Existing SKY Fiber subscribers can continue to enjoy their current plans or choose to switch to the new plans.

ABS-CBN Corp and SKY are part of the Lopez Group of companies.

