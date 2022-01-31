People connect to the internet using a public facility adjacent to a waiting shed outside Gate 2 of the University of Santo Tomas in España, Manila on Aug. 3, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo on Monday said telecom companies should get incentives to expand their services, including dropping the franchise requirement for their operations.

"Kailangan kasi mag-incentivize ang pamahalaan na ‘yung mga telcos natin talagang mas aggressive na ‘yung pagpasok sa mga communities," Robredo said, when asked how she would speed up internet connections if she wins the presidency in May.

(Government should incentive our telcos so that they would be more aggressive in entering communities.)

She said the "number one" hindrance to the entry of telco players is that their service is considered public utility, which requires them to get a franchise from Congress.

"Para sa akin, kailangan nating i-amend na ‘yung Public Service [Act] para siguraduhin natin na hindi na kailangan ng Congressional franchise ‘yung mga telcos para tuloy-tuloy na, wala nang balakid sa kanilang pagpasok," she said in a DZBB interview.

(For me, we should amend the Public Service Act so we can ensure a Congressional franchise is no longer necessary and the entry of telcos would be continuous, there would be no hindrance.)

"Asikasuhin lang, asikasuhin lang na sisiguraduhin ‘yung accountability nila ay nandiyan pa rin, ‘yung transparency sa pagproseso ay nandiyan pa din," continued the Vice President.

(We will just make sure that their accountability is still there, the transparency in processing is still there.)

Telcos should have more common towers instead of having to set up their own towers, Robredo added.

"Ito male-level natin ‘yung investments na binubuhos, hindi lang siya nag-iinvest doon sa mga areas na meron siyang returns sa tinatarget niya," she said.

"Pero pag tumulong na kasi ang gobyerno, mai-incentivize siya pumasok kahit doon sa mga areas na tinatawag natin na mga hardship areas. ‘Yun ‘yung mga areas na malalayo, ito ‘yung mga areas na kaunti lang ‘yung mga subscribers."

(This will allow us to level the investments, so that they will be invested not just in areas where returns are being targeted. If government helps, the telco will be incentivized to enter so-called hardship areas. These are the far flung areas, which have few subscribers.)