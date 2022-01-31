Home  >  Business

LIST: Banks set operating schedule for Chinese New Year on Feb. 1

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 31 2022 11:14 AM

MANILA - Several banks will be closed while select branches will operate but with shortened hours on Feb. 1, during the Chinese New Year.

Bank schedules are as follows:

BDO Unibank

  • Select mall branches will be open until 2 p.m. on Feb. 1, full list available on its website

SECURITY BANK

  • All branches nationwide will be closed on Feb. 1 in observance of Chinese New Year

