MANILA - Several banks will be closed while select branches will operate but with shortened hours on Feb. 1, during the Chinese New Year.

Bank schedules are as follows:

BDO Unibank

Select mall branches will be open until 2 p.m. on Feb. 1, full list available on its website

SECURITY BANK

All branches nationwide will be closed on Feb. 1 in observance of Chinese New Year

