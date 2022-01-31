Home > Business LIST: Banks set operating schedule for Chinese New Year on Feb. 1 ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 31 2022 11:14 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber MANILA - Several banks will be closed while select branches will operate but with shortened hours on Feb. 1, during the Chinese New Year. Bank schedules are as follows: BDO Unibank Select mall branches will be open until 2 p.m. on Feb. 1, full list available on its website SECURITY BANK All branches nationwide will be closed on Feb. 1 in observance of Chinese New Year Refresh this page for updates. BDO says profits reached P21.4 billion in first half of 2021 Digital bank Tonik says deposits surpass P5 billion in first 8 months PH banks 'adequately capitalized' to extend loan payments: BSP RELATED VIDEO: Watch more on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC Top, Chinese New Year, holiday Read More: Chinese New Year banks bank schedule holiday Feb 1 bank schedule BDO Security Bank /sports/01/31/22/nba-nikola-jokic-dominant-as-nuggets-rout-bucks/sports/01/31/22/golf-ko-wins-gainbridge-lpga-yuka-saso-in-third-place/sports/01/31/22/football-man-utds-greenwood-accused-of-assault/sports/01/31/22/dreams-dashed-medvedev-laments-the-loss-of-the-crowd/sports/01/31/22/nfl-bengals-stun-chiefs-to-reach-super-bowl