MANILA – Google said it will be providing extra protection against online threats to at-risk organizations and individuals during Halalan 2022.

The tech giant said it is inviting Philippine human rights, elections monitoring, and media organizations as well as individual journalists to apply to Project Shield.

"Project Shield, created by Jigsaw and Google, provides free unlimited protection against DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attacks, a type of digital attack used to censor information by taking websites offline," Google said.

The tech giant said its Project Shield filters out malicious traffic using Google's infrastructure and DDoS tools.

"If a website is targeted by a DDoS attack, Google’s servers will block attacking traffic to keep the website up and running," the company said.

Google also said its Advanced Protection Program (APP) can help protect policymakers, candidates, campaign teams, journalists, and activists from cyberattacks.

"APP brings Google’s strongest security protections together into a holistic program that is constantly upgraded in response to emerging threats."

The company said it is offering to enroll these individuals into APP to protect them against online threats like sophisticated phishing attacks, malware and other malicious downloads on Chrome and Android, and unauthorized access to their personal account data (such as Gmail, Drive or Photos).

"As new threats are discovered, APP evolves to provide the latest protections," Google said.

