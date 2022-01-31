MANILA - Bank of the Philippine Islands posted a 51 percent jump in net income in the fourth quarter at P6.4 billion, which brought the full-year 2021 total to P23.88 billion, the company said Monday.

Last year's net income was 11.5 percent higher compared to 2020 amid lower provisions for bad loans, and record fee income, BPI said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

By quarter, net income rose 13.2 percent while the easing restrictions resulted in higher transaction volumes, driving revenues to grow by 9.7 percent quarter-on-quarter, BPO said.

Total revenues for the years declined by 4.2 percent to P97.40 billion while net interest income was at P69.58 billion, lower by 3.7 percent compared to the previous year, the bank said.

Provisions were 53.1 percent lower at P13.14 billion compared to the P28 billion the previous year. Its non-performing loan ratio was at 2.49 percent with NPL coverage ratio of 136.1 percent, BPI said.

Loans rose by 4.9 percent compared to the previous year, hitting P1.48 trillion in 2021 due to higher mortgage, credit card and microfinance loans, it added.

Total deposits rose 13.9 percent to P1.96 trillion, driven by current account savings account (CASA) and time deposit growth, BPI said.

BPI said its merger BPI Family Savings Bank took effect this month, which would enable them to offer better customer experience.

RELATED VIDEO: