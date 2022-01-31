MANILA - Bank lending expanded by 4.6 percent in December 2021 as credit activities took their cue from a more optimistic economic outlook, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said Monday.

Outstanding loans of universal and commercial banks, net of reverse repurchase placements with the BSP, grew faster compared to the 4 percent level the previous month, the central bank said in a statement.

On a month-on-month seasonally-adjusted basis, outstanding and commercial bank loans, net of RRPs, rose by 0.4 percent, the BSP said.

"Credit activity continued to improve due to a more favorable economic outlook from businesses and households amid the sustained rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and the easing of community restrictions during the month," the BSP said.

Economic activities have also rebounded further in the fourth quarter of 2021. Gross domestic product grew 5.6 percent last year, slightly higher than the 5 to 5.5 percent government target.

The BSP kept the interest rate at a record low 2 percent in 2021 to support economic recovery.

BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said the Monetary Board is waiting for the right conditions to unwind the stimulus put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Analysts predict that the BSP would tighten interest rates this year.

