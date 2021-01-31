TRB says Skyway 3 to remain toll free until it approves rates

Motorists use the newly opened Skyway Stage 3 elevated highway from Quezon City to Makati City on January 15, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Motorists will still enjoy toll-free passage at the Skyway Stage 3 until the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) finalizes the proposed toll rates, the regulator said on Sunday.

“Hanggat hindi pa nagi-isyu ng formal approval ang pamunuan natin dito ay hindi ho sila pwede maningil pa,” TRB spokesperson Julius Corpus said Sunday.

(Until the agency issues a formal approval [of their proposed rates] they can't collect toll.)

San Miguel Corporation had earlier announced it will start collecting toll fees by February 1. The proposed toll rates range from P110 to P274.

“Sinusuri po natin mabuti ang lahat ng mga kunsiderasyon upang pag ka nagbigay ang ating approval ang ating pamunuan kung magkano ang toll fee ang kokolektahin, ay eto sana maging katanggap tanggap at resonable sa ating motorista,” he said during the Balitaan Sa Maynila forum.

(We are closely looking at all considerations so that when we issue an approval on their toll rates, this will be acceptable and reasonable to motorists.)

Corpus observed that EDSA traffic was cut to at least half since the opening of the 18.8-kilometer expressway, citing workers who travel from far northern and southern Metro Manila.

“Mahigit kalahati ng 80,000 na dating dumadaan ng EDSA ay dumadaan na ng Skyway,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Corpus also said the 100 percent implementation of cashless transactions in all expressways has yet to be finalized as well.

“Bagamat ninanais natin na gusto natin mangyari ito sa madaling panahon, kinokonsidera natin ang iba't ibang sitwasyon ng iba't ibang motorista,” he said citing motorists have been given more time to have RFIDs installed in their vehicles.

(While we want this to be implemented as soon as possible, we are considering the different situations of different motorists.)

The North Luzon Expressway is also in the process of fixing system errors and glitches, Corpus pointed out.

Corpus also warned motorists who may cause obstruction and traffic by passing through RFID lanes without stickers or load.