Oil firms announce new pump price hikes on Jan. 31, gasoline up by P1.30 per liter

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 30 2023 10:31 AM | Updated as of Jan 30 2023 04:49 PM

MANILA (UPDATE) — Pump prices are set to increase again on Tuesday.

Oil firms on Monday announced that the following price hikes will take effect tomorrow:

CALTEX (effective 12:01 a.m.)

  • Gasoline: P1.30 per liter
  • Diesel: P1.00 per liter
  • Kerosene: P1.35 per liter

PILIPINAS SHELL, SEAOIL (effective 6 a.m.)

  • Gasoline: P1.30 per liter
  • Diesel: P1.00 per liter
  • Kerosene: P1.35 per liter

JETTI (effective 6 a.m.)

  • Gasoline: P1.30 per liter
  • Diesel: P1.00 per liter

CLEANFUEL (effective 4:01 p.m.)

  • Gasoline: P1.30 per liter
  • Diesel: P1.00 per liter

The price hikes follow higher consumption in China, which is reopening its economy after months of stringent lockdowns. 

Other oil companies are expected to announce similar price hikes.

More details to follow.

With a report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News

