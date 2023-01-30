MANILA (UPDATE) — Pump prices are set to increase again on Tuesday.

Oil firms on Monday announced that the following price hikes will take effect tomorrow:

CALTEX (effective 12:01 a.m.)

Gasoline: P1.30 per liter

Diesel: P1.00 per liter

Kerosene: P1.35 per liter

PILIPINAS SHELL, SEAOIL (effective 6 a.m.)

Gasoline: P1.30 per liter

Diesel: P1.00 per liter

Kerosene: P1.35 per liter

JETTI (effective 6 a.m.)

Gasoline: P1.30 per liter

Diesel: P1.00 per liter

CLEANFUEL (effective 4:01 p.m.)

Gasoline: P1.30 per liter

Diesel: P1.00 per liter

The price hikes follow higher consumption in China, which is reopening its economy after months of stringent lockdowns.

Other oil companies are expected to announce similar price hikes.

More details to follow.

With a report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News