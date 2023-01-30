MANILA - Cebu Pacific on Monday said it has ramped up its trips to Hong Kong, and now flies four times a day and 28 times weekly to the Chinese territory.

The airline said it is also offering a P499 one-way base fare sale from January 27 to 31 for travel from June 1 to August 31, this year.



The Gokongwei-led carrier advises travelers to Honhg Kong to present a negative result from an antigen test taken within 24 hours or a negative 48-hour RT-PCR result, and a proof of vaccination of primary doses for non-Hong Kong residents aged 12 or above.



“The COVID-19 test results may also be submitted online through the Health and Quarantine Information Declaration (https://www.chp.gov.hk/hdf/). Travelers are required to keep photos of their test results for 90 days,” the airline said.

Cebu Pacific earlier said it is set to restore 100 percent of its pre-COVID network and capacity in March as it resumes flights to 25 international destinations in the first quarter.

