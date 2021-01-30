Business Mentor: 7 things successful entrepreneurs refuse to do

A restaurant personnel prepares a “dining pod” where patrons can enjoy their meals inside an airconditioned and ventilated dining space with virtually no exposure to other diners at a popular hotel in Pasay City on Jan. 5, 2020. ABS-CBN News

Sometimes, we take so much time thinking about what we need to do to ensure that we are on the right track. All of us want to succeed. However, it is something that we need to work hard for. Definitely, it does not happen overnight. To achieve success, you also need the right mindset, right habits, and a systematic process.

There are certain small things that we neglect to do, only to realize later that we have already missed opportunities or even have broken relationships. To become a successful entrepreneur, you should avoid doing these:

1. Being greedy

Some want to take advantage every opportunity and end up having too much on their plate. They can’t focus on the more important things. Yes, you should always look into every opportunity there is. However, you cannot be too greedy by taking all of them all at the same time. Just choose which one is the best and focus on how it can help your business flourish.

2. Ignoring your email

Allot a certain time of the day to check on your messages. You may not be aware that you have already missed an important meeting with one of your suppliers informing you that they would be increasing the cost of their products by the following month. Or you may have missed a memo regarding new policies implemented by the city government with regards to taxes, etc. It is best to check on your messages to ensure that you are well informed all the time.

3. Wasting time

Successful entrepreneurs do not waste time because they know how valuable it is. He is like a horse with blinders: he is just focused on his own business and won’t waste time meddling with others because there are far more important things to be done.

4. Ignoring social media

Social media is a very helpful tool for businesses. Entrepreneurs should use it to update their customers regarding their products and services. This way, they receive feedback which can help them improve what they offer. Entrepreneurs however should avoid checking social media just to get the latest gossip.

5. Answering every call

Let your secretary or assistant filter these messages for the business owner. Not every call may be important. It’s not because you want to be rude, but you just want to manage your time wisely. This is the reason why most entrepreneurs use more than one mobile phone – one for business purposes and one for personal.

6. Not delivering what you promised

Successful entrepreneurs want to know how their products and services are accepted by the consumers and how thse products can answer customers’ problems. Although money is equally important in running a business, what matters most is to ensure that the products and services are delivered exactly how they are marketed.

7. Giving up easily

The pandemic disrupted businesses. While others were forced to close, some still pushed themselves harder to rise. Situations differ for entrepreneurs, of course. But what I am saying is that those who still have the means to diversify or expand their business become more successful.

For all aspiring entrepreneurs, never be afraid to start your business if you feel that it is the right time for you to have one. Just be more aware of what you are getting yourself into. It starts with knowing what kind of product or service to offer and then seeking advice from someone who knows the business. It may be scary at first, but if you are fully determined, it won’t be as difficult.

