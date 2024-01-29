MANILA -- Gasoline prices are rising by almost P3, its biggest price hike so far in 2024.
Petroleum companies announced the following price hikes effective Tuesday, January 29:
PILIPINAS SHELL, SEAOIL (effective 6 a.m.)
Gasoline - P2.80/L increase
Kerosene - P0.45/L increase
Diesel - P1.30/L increase
CLEANFUEL (effective 4:01 p.m.)
Gasoline - P2.80/L increase
Diesel - P1.30/L increase
Department of Energy DOE Director Rodela Romero earlier said this may be due to the lowering of US crude stock amid high demand and the Chinese central bank's release of a stimulus package for economic recovery, which is also demand-related.
