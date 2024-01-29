Home  >  Business

Gasoline prices up by almost P3 as January ends

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 29 2024 10:10 AM | Updated as of Jan 29 2024 11:20 AM

Buko vendor Rosel Borante pays for P50 worth of fuel at a nearby station after running out of gas and being forced to push her motorcycle along UN Avenue in Manila on March 15, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File
MANILA -- Gasoline prices are rising by almost P3, its biggest price hike so far in 2024.

Petroleum companies announced the following price hikes effective Tuesday, January 29:

PILIPINAS SHELL, SEAOIL (effective 6 a.m.)
Gasoline - P2.80/L increase
Kerosene - P0.45/L increase
Diesel - P1.30/L increase

CLEANFUEL (effective 4:01 p.m.)
Gasoline - P2.80/L increase
Diesel - P1.30/L increase

Department of Energy DOE Director Rodela Romero earlier said this may be due to the lowering of US crude stock amid high demand and the Chinese central bank's release of a stimulus package for economic recovery, which is also demand-related. 

More details to follow.

