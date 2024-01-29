Former CNN PH employee recalls fond memories as station signs off

MANILA — Some employees arrived for work at the CNN Philippines office before 9 a.m. on Monday as they anticipated the official announcement that the station would cease operations following several years of incurring net losses.

Some of them took turns taking photos in front of the company's iconic red logo.



Anchors like Paolo Abrera, host of morning show "New Day", also arrived at the office this morning together with other staff and employees for their general assembly.



The television network on Monday announced that it would stop operations on January 31.

Paolo Barcelon, a former CNN Philippines reporter, fondly recalls his experience during his 4-year stint with the company.



"Pinaka-fondest memory ko with CNN is yung pagkakataon to tell stories and yung trust na binibigay nila sa mga up and coming sa indusritya tulad ko. Breaking news, to disasters, national elections, [Southeast Asian] Games, special lahat yung para sa akin." said Barcelon.

(My fondest memory with CNN is the chance to tell stories, and the trust they gave up and coming journalists like me. From breaking news, to disasters, national elections, SEA games, these were all special to me.)



He also added that he is grateful for the full trust that the company gave to its employees both on and off camera.



"Saan ka makakita ng network na ganun kalaki ang tiwala sa mga reporters. Ganun kalaki ang tiwala sa producers, desk editors. 'Okay gawin niyo yung gusto niyo do it and tell the story of the Filipino,' yun talaga naging essence ng stay namin as journalists." he added.

(Where do you find a network that truisted reporters that much? They had such huge faith in producers, desk editors--they told us to do what we want and tell the story of the Filipino.)

In its recent financial statements, CNN disclosed that it incurred a net loss of P239.7 million in 2022 and P231.4 million in 2021.

CNN Philippines is a franchise holder of the CNN International brand and pays license fees annually.