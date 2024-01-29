Damage due to shear line reaches P136 million

MANILA -- The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Monday announced that damage due to rains brought by the shear line has reached a total of P136.57 million.

Production loss is at 1,141 metric tons, as the shear line affected 9,043 hectares of agricultural areas, which planted mostly rice.

"Yung shear line 'yung pagsalubong ng mainit at malamig na hangin sa taas na nagdudulot ng mga pag-ulan, eto'y nakakaapekto ngayon sa North at Central Mindanao," said Asec. Arnel De Mesa of the Department of Agriculture.

(The shear line is the meeting point between warm and cold air that causes rains; this is now affecting north and central Mindanao.)

"Masyadong maraming dalang ulan, but it's a natural occurrence, epekto na rin ng climate change," he said.

(It brought a lot of rains. It's a natural occurrence, brought about by climate change.)

The DA said P18.50 million worth of rice, corn, and assorted vegetable seeds are on standby in case farmers are ready to replant.

"Yung shear line, maraming dalang tubig 'yan, pagbagsak, it can cause flash floods, kung nasa early stages ang mga halaman, madaling maaapektuhan" he said.

(The shear line brings a lot of rainwater; it can cause flashfloods. Plants in their early stages of growth can be affected.)

They also offered to farmers the Survival and Recovery (SURE) Loan Program from the Agricultural Credit Policy Council, with loanable amount of up to P25,000 payable in three years at zero interest.

Nearly 7, 000 farmers have been affected by the shear line.

The DA also started issuing bulletins on El Nino, to track damage due to the weather phenomenon.

RELATED STORY: