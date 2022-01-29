Business Mentor: The importance of your team's well being

Visitors flock to the Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News file photo

The growth of your company is the result of various factors and you should always keep this in mind even if you are the business owner. It is important to acknowledge everyone who helped you reach your goals.

Your company's achievement would not be possible without your team's assistance. They work day in and day out to ensure that the business runs according to plan.

Employees who are recognized for their efforts are likely to provide better output. Failing to recognize them will make them think their hard work is pointless.

Business owners must realize their employees should also be allowed to grow as individuals.

Suffice it to say that the employees' well-being is instrumental in the success of any company. Hence, positive results are expected, such as:

• enhanced productivity

• higher employee engagement

• improved job satisfaction

• lower cost of staff turnover

• boost employees' morale

To achieve all these benefits, business owners must look into investing time, effort, and resources in the well-being of their employees.

1. Offer a health program that will cover their health needs and that of their families. Employees would be grateful for the company since it shows their concern for the employees and their families.

2. Send them to workshops and seminars to advance their skills. Letting them participate in such programs allows them to be more confident and contribute to the improvement of the business.

3. Let their voices be heard. Admit that not everything you have in mind is feasible. You need others to understand what you want and allow them to provide feedback. You may be amazed that how your employees may have an excellent vision for the company.

4. Have team-building exercises. Everyone needs to have the same vision as the management to reach the company's goal. Team-building leads to:

• Increased productivity

• Enhanced employee motivation

• Better collaboration

• Stronger trust and higher respect among employees



Some companies may think of team-building activities as a waste of time and money. However, when employees engage or interact in a non-work-related environment, they can become more relaxed and encouraged to work together to solve problems as a team.

Business relationships significantly improve when employees work in a conducive environment. Encourage employees to communicate and to work as a team to produce high-quality work. They need to get along well as they can. And this starts with having an excellent relationship between the business owner and his employees.

Here is one piece of advice that I would like to impart to business owners. The focus may be on providing great satisfaction for your customers, but don’t forget to look into the needs of your employees.

They are as crucial to the success of your business. Recognizing your employees can dramatically increase the profitability of your business.

