No subscription costs? Netflix, Smart offer bundle mobile data plan

Smart and Netflix announced their bundled mobile data plans on January 29, 2021, allowing free Netflix subscriptions for Smart Signature users. ABS-CBN/File

MANILA - Smart Signature users can now enjoy Netflix without subscription costs through mobile data bundles, the telecoms company said.

Smart and Netflix announced their partnership on Friday, offering a 2-in-1 mobile postpaid plan.

Smart said subscribers of Smart Signature plans do not need to pay for a separate subscription for Netflix to access popular movies and series on the platform.

Netflix's popular shows include K-drama hits "The King: Eternal Monarch" and "Crash Landing on You", Japanese rising show "Alice in Borderland", and western series, such as "Stranger Things", "Bridgerton" and "The Queen's Gambit."

It also features blockbuster Pinoy movies such as "Through Night & Day", "Kita Kita", and Kathniel love team movies such as "The Hows of Us" and "Crazy Beautiful You."

Richard Matthew Dimagiba, head of Smart's Postpaid Marketing, said the plan package with Netflix also includes generous data starting at 10 gigabytes (GB), and access to 5G network -- the fastest mobile data network in the country.

He added that a "generous" 10 GB data can give users 30 hours worth of streaming in a month.

Below are the bundled mobile data plans of Smart Signature and Netflix:

10 GB Plan S at P999 per month - includes Unli All-Net calls and texts, Netflix mobile plan, and 150 minutes call to PLDT landline

20 GB Plan M at P1,499 per month Unli All-Net calls and texts, Netflix mobile plan, and 250 mins PLDT calls

30 GB Plan L at P1,999 per month Unli All-Net calls and texts, Netflix mobile plan, and 350 mins PLDT calls

60 GB Plan XL at P3,999 per month Unli All-Net calls and texts, Netflix mobile plan, and 650 mins PLDT calls



Tony Zameczkowski, vice president of Netflix Asia Pacific, said this is their first partnership with a local telecoms company, recognizing the popularity of Netflix shows and how it helped Filipinos cope up with home quarantine during COVID-19 lockdowns.

