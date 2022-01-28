NBI to summon 30 more people in BDO hacking probe

MANILA - At least 30 more individuals will be summoned to give more information about the recent hacking of accounts under BDO Unibank, the National Bureau of Investigations (NBI) said on Friday.

The individuals were identified through the NBI's investigation on the recent hacking incidents not only in BDO but also other banks, NBI OIC-Director Eric Distor said in a statement.

BDO earlier said it would reimburse some 700 customers after unauthorized withdrawals were discovered under the so-called Mark Nagoyo scam.

At least 5 subject have already been apprehended.

Follow up investigations are going, Distor said.

Distor has also ordered a probe on the alleged hacking of Landbank of the Philippines (LBP) as disclosed by the Secretary of Justice, NBI Deputy Director for Forensic Investigation Service and NBI Spokesperson Ferdinand Lavin said. [LANDBANK https://news.abs-cbn.com/news/01/24/22/some-teachers-lost-money-through-online-bank-transfers-tdc]

“Our agents from the Cyber Crime Division are now coordinating with the LBP Representatives for their initial investigation. Although in their statement, they clarified that there was no hacking that took place and their systems remain to be secured," Lavin said.

The bank added that the fraudulent transactions on the 2 teachers' accounts "were reported to have been caused by phishing" that compromised their personal information, he added.

The NBI is expecting the complainants to file formal complaints before its Cybercrime Division.

The Bankers Association of the Philippines, several other banks and financial institutions, as well as e-commerce websites have been reminding the public to remain vigilant when using the internet as the number of cyber crime incidents rise.

