Farmgate price of onions seen to go down during peak of harvest

The farmgate price of onions is expected to fall as the peak of harvest season nears, said Raul Montemayor of the Federation of Free Farmers.

The farmers' group said current farmgate price is at P50-60 per kilo in most areas.

"At P60, okay pa yan, bawi pa rin sila. At the price level ngayon, mataas pa yan. Sa March at April, bababa pa yan sa dami ng nagtanim," Montemayor said.

"Palagay ko break-even niyan, P30 per kilo. Even at P60, ok na yan. Pag bumagsak pa yan pag peak harvest, problema ng magsasaka," he added.

High volume of local onion harvest is attributed to more farmers planting onions because of its high price last year.

The glut forced the Department of Agriculture to temporarily suspend the importation of onions.

"Problema kung pumasok ang imports before closure ng importation. Magkakaproblema pa rin sa supply, sobra-sobra pa rin. Wala ka na paglalagyan ng bagong ani," Montemayor said.

The DA earlier said it is monitoring the production of onions, especially with reports of armyworm attacks in some areas in Central Luzon.

Farmgate price in armyworm infested areas went down to as low as P17 per kilo for white onions.

Meanwhile, retail price of onions in a market in Cubao has been relatively stable this year.

"Mas mababa sya ngayon kumpara nung December, P130 per kilo na lang sibuyas, dati P180-200. Dalawang linggo nang stable," said Rosalinda Menzon, a vegetable retailer.

DA's Bantay Presyo said prevailing price of local red onions is at P100-180/kilo.