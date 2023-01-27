MANILA - The Department of Budget and Management said on Friday that the 2024 national budget would cover only implementation-ready programs of government agencies.

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman gave the reminder to the heads of budget, accounting and planning units of government agencies and government-owned or controlled corporations (GOCCs) during the FY 2024 Budget Forum held at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City, the DBM said in a statement.

“Given the competing demands of government programs against a backdrop of limited resources, we will ensure that only implementation-ready agency proposals are included in the FY 2024 national budget," Pangandaman said.

"As such, the agencies' budget proposals should contain concrete program plans and designs so we can manage our budget efficiently and effectively,” she added.

The DBM will also look into the previous year's budget utilization and performance as part of the evaluation process," the budget chief said.

Inclusion of implementation-ready programs is crucial in implementing a Cash Budgeting System (CBS).



“With all these guiding frameworks, we will consolidate and optimize the resources of the national government to gain its maximum benefit and multiplier effects for the economy,” Pangandaman said.

Next year's budget is also guided by the Medium-Term Fiscal Framework or MTFF, she added.

She said priorities for next year include infrastructure development, strengthening government units, digital transformation in the government and and sustainable management and use of natural resources by 2030.

Local governments will also be given funds for their capacity building, she added.

For 2023, the government approved a P5.268-trillion national budget which is focused on economic recovery.

