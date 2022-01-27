A sign requiring vaccine cards for entry is posted at the entrance of a public market in Taguig City on January 15, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Philippine economy grew faster than anticipated at 5.6 percent in 2021 as looser COVID-19 restrictions propelled recovery, with GDP growing 7.7 percent in the fourth quarter, the state statistics bureau said Thursday.

Fourth-quarter growth was higher compared to the previous quarter, which was revised to 6.9 percent from 7.1 percent, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

Last year's GDP growth is above the 5 to 5.5 percent target set by the Development and Budget Coordination Committee in December.

Last year’s GDP growth was a significant rebound compared to the 9.6 percent contraction in 2020, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, economic managers and the country's coronavirus task force agreed to loosen mobility restrictions to balance the goals of mitigating health risks and fuelling economic activities.

Mobility restrictions, however, were tightened anew in mid-January 2022 as the new COVID-19 omicron variant led to a surge in cases.

Metro Manila and other neighboring provinces are under Alert Level 3 until the end of January.

The shift to Alert Level 3 is likely to cause a gross value added (GVA) losses of P3 billion a week, economic managers have said.

But Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno earlier said a surge early in the year is unlikely to cause significant losses to the full-year economic prospects.

The government set a 7 to 9 percent economic growth target for 2022.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua earlier said the economy could revert to its pre-pandemic level growth this year.

