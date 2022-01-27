File photo.

MANILA — Partido Lakas ng Masa vice presidential candidate on Wednesday said holding big corporations accountable will help address the climate crisis.

In an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit, Bello said he will push for measures to avoid carbon-emitting activities if he wins in the May 9 elections.

"Immediately, we will phase out all coal-fired power plants. We will also push for legislation to make large-scale logging a crime of plunder, with severe penalties if found guilty," Bello said.

"We will definitely ban all mining and reverse the [Rodrigo] Duterte government's recent policies to end the ban on mining and specifically, open-pit mining," he added.

Bello said these programs will not affect the country's economy, adding he will collaborate with other countries on how to save the environment.

"This will not affect the economy because mining contributes less than 1 percent to the national [gross domestic product] while exacting tremendous costs from the environment. This is a crime against the Filipino people," he said.

"All administrations have been in the pocket of the mining industry and we will definitely end this. We will strengthen cooperation with global civil society to force the big climate polluters (like China, the United States, India, the European Union, Russia) to make ambitious carbon reduction commitments," he added.

Bello stressed that addressing the climate crisis requires a comprehensive and systemic solution of holding big corporations accountable for the consumption and production of commodities.

"Moreover, we need to understand that the climate emergency requires a comprehensive and systemic solution. We need a just transition to a green economy--in consumption and production--and we need to hold the big businesses and the Western powers responsible for this crisis to account, too," he said.

"I've spent much of the last few years raising the alarm of this catastrophe to the world, especially about rampant globalization."

Aside from Bello, the other vice presidential candidates are Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III, Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, Buhay party-list Rep. Lito Atienza, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, Dr. Willie Ong, Rizalito David, Manny Lopez, and Carlos Serapio.

