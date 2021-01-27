Philippine agricultural output down 3.8 percent in fourth quarter

Farmers in Barangay Baculud in Ilagan, Isabela till and plant vegetables on November 21, 2020, after flooding brought by Typhoon Ulysses inundated the area and destroyed crops. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Philippine agricultural output fell in the fourth quarter of 2020, with farm output down 3.8 percent from the 0.1 percent dip in the same quarter a year ago.

This is due to the lower output across agricultural products namely, crops, livestock, poultry, and fisheries, the Philippine Statistics Authority said on Wednesday.

Photo from Philippine Statistics Authority

Crops -- which accounted for 57.9 percent of the country's total agricultural production -- contracted 0.4 percent as rice paddy harvest declined 1.4 percent while corn production decreased 0.3 percent.

Livestock output was down 12.9 percent while poultry shrank 5.5 percent as hogs and chicken production was hit by the African swine flu.

Fisheries output also decreased 4.7 percent.

Despite posting lower volumes, the value of agricultural output at current prices was 5 percent higher at P503.8 billion.

The country's inflation rose 3.5 percent in December primarily driven by higher food prices.

The government will release the 2020 fourth quarter and full-year gross domestic product (GDP) figures on Thursday.

The country's trade and agriculture agencies earlier said they are running after retailers who are overpricing amid lower farm production.

They will also allow increased importation and will start bringing in 54,000 metric tons of pork in February to help lower prices and balance supply and demand.

RELATED VIDEO